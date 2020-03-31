Turkmenistan Bans the Word "Coronavirus"

According to the latest data, there are no coronavirus infected in the country.

Authorities in Turkmenistan have banned the use of the word "coronavirus" and have excluded it from the daily dictionary to hide information about the pandemic, according to BGNES.

According to the human rights organization, all media outlets in the country are forbidden to use the word in their publications. The Coronavirus has been dropped from official brochures distributed by the Ministry of Health of Turkmenistan to schools, hospitals and various agencies.

Citizens walking the streets with masks talking about the coronavirus pandemic around the world are at the risk of being arrested.