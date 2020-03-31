785 thousand COVID-19 Infected Worldwide, over 165 Thousand are Cured

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 infected in the world are more than 785 thousand, and those who are cured are more than 165 thousand.

World Bank calculations show that there will be a sharp slowdown in China's economic growth, with projections of a decline between 2.3 and 6%. Except for the country itself, it will cause a serious decline across the continent, with more than 11 million people directly threatened. The effects of the pandemic will continue beyond 2020. The region is particularly vulnerable due to the trade war between the US and China, according to a World Bank report.

Against this background, many countries are tightening their measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with some in place by the end of May.