Minister Marinov: The Order that Requires all People to Wear Masks in Public Places has been Canceled

The order that requires all people to wear masks in public places has been canceled. This will be the case until full consensus is reached. The Ministry of Health will buy 1,000,000 masks and distribute them to citizens. We are deeply convinced of the need to wear masks. It is no accident that the EC strongly supported the measures taken by the Bulgarian state. They give us an example. They are aimed entirely at preserving the health and life of Bulgarian citizens. Health Minister Kiril Ananiev said at a briefing on the occasion of the coronavirus pandemic.