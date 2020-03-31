Trump: We will Help Italy with $ 100 Million
March 31, 2020
US President Donald Trump has announced he has promised Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte medical aid worth $ 100 million to fight the coronavirus.
"We're going to be sending approximately $100 million worth of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy,' Trump told reporters Monday in the White House Rose Garden. 'And Giuseppe was very, very happy, I will tell you that, they're having a very hard time."
