Trump: We will Help Italy with $ 100 Million

US President Donald Trump has announced he has promised Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte medical aid worth $ 100 million to fight the coronavirus.

"We're going to be sending approximately $100 million worth of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy,' Trump told reporters Monday in the White House Rose Garden. 'And Giuseppe was very, very happy, I will tell you that, they're having a very hard time."

 

