Italy Extends the Quarantine until April 12

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the national quarantine imposed in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus would be extended until at least Easter, DPA and France Press reports.

This year Easter falls on April 12, and the current restrictive measures expire on April 3. 

The minister said the decision to extend the quarantine term was on the recommendation of the cabinet's scientific advisers. "The government will go in this direction," Speranza added.

Italy is the hardest hit by the coronavirus country. Since the start of the epidemic, which began on February 21, 11,591 people have died in Italy, Reuters notes.

