The Number of Infected with the -COVID-19 is Approaching 750,000 People

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus is approaching 750,000, according to information from the Johns Hopkins Institute, which continuously monitors the pandemic. The number changing every minute. Yesterday, at 7.30pm it was 745 308.

In the first place, the number of those infected is 144 146, followed by Italy, the hardest hit country in Europe with 97 689, the third place in the dark ranking is Spain with 85 195.

China, where the pandemic left at the end of last year, has 82,198.

The number of deaths from the pandemic is 10 779 in Italy, followed by Spain with 7 340. The Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus started, ranks third place with 3 186 death cases.

In Europe, 400,000 people already tested positive for the virus.