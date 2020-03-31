Another 25 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | March 31, 2020, Tuesday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Another 25 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

The number of coronavirus infected in the country is already 379. This was announced at a briefing at the National Operations Headquarters. General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski reported that there are 25 more cases of COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria. 

113 of the patients are hospitalized. The intubated are in intensive care units.

He announced that there is a new area in which the infection has been established and that is Silistra.

A total of 17 people were discharged with two negative samples for COVID-19.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, infected
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria