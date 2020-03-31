Another 25 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

The number of coronavirus infected in the country is already 379. This was announced at a briefing at the National Operations Headquarters. General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski reported that there are 25 more cases of COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria.

113 of the patients are hospitalized. The intubated are in intensive care units.

He announced that there is a new area in which the infection has been established and that is Silistra.

A total of 17 people were discharged with two negative samples for COVID-19.