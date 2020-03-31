Another 25 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The number of coronavirus infected in the country is already 379. This was announced at a briefing at the National Operations Headquarters. General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski reported that there are 25 more cases of COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria.
113 of the patients are hospitalized. The intubated are in intensive care units.
He announced that there is a new area in which the infection has been established and that is Silistra.
A total of 17 people were discharged with two negative samples for COVID-19.
- » 5 New COVID-19 Cases in the Country
- » 354 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
- » 338 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, 8 Death Cases
- » Bulgaria: Second Death from COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours
- » 78-year-old UK Citizen was Discharged from the Hospital of Blagoevgrad
- » Coronavirus Cases in Bulgaria Rises to 313, Fifth Death