Weather Foreast: Mostly Cloudy with Rain

Today, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with light, scattered rain. Moderate, or temporarily strong in the Danubian Plain and eastern Bulgaria, winds will bring cold air from the north-northeast. In the evening, precipitation in western Bulgaria will intensify and quickly turn to snow, which will accumulate overnight.

Maximum temperatures between 10C and 15C, lower in northeastern Bulgaria – 6-9C, in Sofia around 10C. Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for March and will remain unchanged during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).