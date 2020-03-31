“The Global PR Revolution” by Maxim Behar Now in Ebook Format in Bulgarian

One of the most successful PR books at the moment “The Global PR Revolution” by Maxim Behar is now available in ebook format in Bulgarian language. The book can be purchased from the website of Helikon bookstore and in the next weeks it will be offered by some other online stores, as well. The digital edition is in .epub format and is compatible with not only with e-readers, but also with tablets, smartphones and computers.

“The Global PR Revolution” by the internationally recognized PR expert Maxim Behar was initially launched in the USA, where it achieved an incredible success.The book contains opinions of 100 of the most prominent PR professionals from 65 countries from 6 continents and readers consider it as a PR bible. Within 2 weeks, “The Global PR Revolution” was the best-selling book on Amazon.com in the categories Public Relations, Sales Marketing and Career Advice.

“I am glad that “The Global PR Revolution” is already available in ebook format in Bulgarian in a moment when people need more than ever a good read and most bookstores are closed. The book is absolutely relevant to the current situation, as one of the issues it addresses is how the business and the societies adapt to the new realities and deal with crises”, commented the author Maxim Behar.

“The Global PR Revolution” was published in Bulgaria by Enthusiast Publishing at the end of 2019. The first edition of the book was out of stock for less than a month, and a few days after its official premiere it became the best-selling book in Greenwich Centre.