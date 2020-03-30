6,000 sq m of Low Forest Vegetation Burned Down near Skala Village

A wildfire in a deciduous forest near Skala village broke out on 29 March at about 3:30 pm; the fire was caused by human negligence, said the Silistra Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, quoted by Focus News Agency.



The flames spread and destroyed about 6,000 square metres of low forest vegetation, but the forest was rescued after firefighters of the local Fire Safty and Civil Protection in Dulovo extinguished the fire.