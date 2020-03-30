6,000 sq m of Low Forest Vegetation Burned Down near Skala Village

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 30, 2020, Monday // 18:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 6,000 sq m of Low Forest Vegetation Burned Down near Skala Village www.pixabay.com

A wildfire in a deciduous forest near Skala village broke out on 29 March at about 3:30 pm; the fire was caused by human negligence, said the Silistra Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior, quoted by Focus News Agency.

The flames spread and destroyed about 6,000 square metres of low forest vegetation, but the forest was rescued after firefighters of the local Fire Safty and Civil Protection in Dulovo extinguished the fire.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Silistra, low forest vegetation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria