The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered on March 31

Tomorrow - March 31, between 4 pm and 6 pm, activities for implementing updates of the electronic system for toll collection, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

It is possible that partial delays and interruptions occur, which could hamper e-vignettes and route cards sales.

To avoid the risk of facing problems with the purchase of an e-vignette for cars and a route card for trucks and buses during the scheduled updates, it is recommended that drivers carefully plan their trip on the national road network and buy an e-vignette in a timely manner.