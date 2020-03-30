The Sale of E-Vignettes May Be Hampered on March 31
Tomorrow - March 31, between 4 pm and 6 pm, activities for implementing updates of the electronic system for toll collection, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.
It is possible that partial delays and interruptions occur, which could hamper e-vignettes and route cards sales.
To avoid the risk of facing problems with the purchase of an e-vignette for cars and a route card for trucks and buses during the scheduled updates, it is recommended that drivers carefully plan their trip on the national road network and buy an e-vignette in a timely manner.
