Prince Charles has Recovered from the COVID-19

Prince Charles has recovered from the coronavirus, media have reported. He has given two negative samples and is already feeling much better.

"After consulting with his GP, Prince Charles is no longer quarantined," Clarence House said.

The quarantine of the 71-year-old Prince lasted for a week, as required by the government. However, Prince Charles will continue to make meetings either on the phone or through video.

His wife, Camilla, 72, was also tested, but her test was negative. The two are isolated in their home in Scotland.

