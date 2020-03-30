Bulgaria Closes its Borders for Foreigners until April 17th
Bulgaria closes its borders until April 17. The measure applies to all non-European citizens or arrivals from the following EU Member States and Schengen countries: Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.
The exception is for Bulgarian citizens, members of their families and persons with permanent and long-term residence status on the territory of the country.
This was reported by the Directorate-General for Border Police. The temporary restriction applies to all border crossings by aircraft, sea, rail and road.
