The New Dates for the Postponed Tokyo Olympics to be Revealed this Week
Sports | March 30, 2020, Monday // 14:41| Views: | Comments: 0
The new dates for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be revealed this week, organizers announced on Monday.
Organizing Committee Chairman Yoshiro Mori told reporters that options for hosting the Games in the spring and summer were being discussed and the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to be announced soon.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were scheduled to take place between July 24 and August 9, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the first ever postponement of the Games in peacetime.
