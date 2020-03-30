One Was Killed and 127 Were Injured in a Train Accident in China

World | March 30, 2020, Monday // 14:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: One Was Killed and 127 Were Injured in a Train Accident in China www.pixabay.com

At least one person was killed and 127 were injured in a railroad crash in China today, TASS reported.

A passenger train departing from Jinan City to Guangzhou derailed in central China's Hunan Province. According to the newspaper, at least four of the injured are in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was caused by a landslide after prolonged rainfall in the area.

As soon as he saw it, the driver useed the emergency brake, but the composition did not stop in time and five wagons left the rails.

A fire broke out on the train.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, train, killed, injured
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria