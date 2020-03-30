One Was Killed and 127 Were Injured in a Train Accident in China

At least one person was killed and 127 were injured in a railroad crash in China today, TASS reported.

A passenger train departing from Jinan City to Guangzhou derailed in central China's Hunan Province. According to the newspaper, at least four of the injured are in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was caused by a landslide after prolonged rainfall in the area.

As soon as he saw it, the driver useed the emergency brake, but the composition did not stop in time and five wagons left the rails.

A fire broke out on the train.