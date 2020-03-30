The Tragedy in Spain is Growing: Over 800 COVID-19 Victims for the Last 24 Hours
March 30, 2020
The death toll of coronavirus in Spain has increased today by 812 people to 7340 from 6528 on Sunday, the Spanish health ministry said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is 85,195. Yesterday they were 78,797. Thus, the number of infected in Spain exceeds those reported in China.
