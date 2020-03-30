China Expert: Coronavirus Pandemic may Decline in October

The coronavirus pandemic may decline in October this year, but there is no timeframe for the end of the COVID-19 spread so far. This is the opinion of the expert at the Shanghai Huashan Hospital Zhang Menghuang, quoted by the Chinese newspaper Shanghai Daily, TASS reported. "The most favourable season may be autumn, as the spread of the virus is likely to decline in October," the expert said but warned that the virus would then persist for a long time.

This opinion was expressed during a videoconference dedicated to the spread of the new coronavirus, which involved both Chinese and overseas specialists. However, there no consensus was reached among experts as to whether raising the air temperature would help weaken the virus. Efforts should now be focused on taking action to respond to the change in the virus and paying more attention to patients who carry the virus in the virus. mild, as they make up 80 percent of the total contagion cases, according to Lou Shan University of Medicine professor of medicine.

There is a 30-40 percent chance of controlling the pandemic during the course of the infection. However, there are serious concerns that the virus will continue to spread throughout the world, Hong Kong University virologist said.