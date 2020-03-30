Decline of New COVID-19 Cases in China

There were 31 new cases on Sunday in the country.

China has reported a fall in new cases of coronavirus infection for the 4th consecutive day after drastic restrictions on international passengers reduced the number of imported cases, BNR reported.

Wuhan, the center of COVID-19, reported there were no new cases for the sixth consecutive day after the business resumed operations and residents began to lead a normal life after almost 2 months of quarantine.

In the meantime, the government wants businesses and factories to resume their work in order to reduce the economic damage from the epidemic.

