In the Fight against Contagion: 40% of the World's Population is Quarantined

World | March 30, 2020, Monday // 10:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: In the Fight against Contagion: 40% of the World's Population is Quarantined www.pixabay.com

More than 40% of the world's population has been urged or forced to comply with the quarantine to combat the new coronavirus, according to estimates by the France Press.

According to the agency, 3 billion and 380 million people are forced to live in isolation in nearly 80 countries and territories.

More than 500 million people were quarantined by March 18, over 1 billion by March 23, over 2 billion by March 24, and over $ 3 billion by March 25.

Quarantine is mandatory for the majority of people - nearly 2 billion people in 42 countries and territories. In most cases, it is still possible for people to go out to go to work, or to buy food.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria