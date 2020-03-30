In the Fight against Contagion: 40% of the World's Population is Quarantined
More than 40% of the world's population has been urged or forced to comply with the quarantine to combat the new coronavirus, according to estimates by the France Press.
According to the agency, 3 billion and 380 million people are forced to live in isolation in nearly 80 countries and territories.
More than 500 million people were quarantined by March 18, over 1 billion by March 23, over 2 billion by March 24, and over $ 3 billion by March 25.
Quarantine is mandatory for the majority of people - nearly 2 billion people in 42 countries and territories. In most cases, it is still possible for people to go out to go to work, or to buy food.
