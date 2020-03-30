354 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria
The total number of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria is 354, said the head of the National Operations Headquarters, Professor Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.
So far, 15 people have been cured, 8 people have died, with an average age of the dead - 66 years.
The most infected are in Sofia, where 13 cases were registered in the last 24 hours.
So far there are 17 cases in Plovdiv, 12 in Burgas region, 12 in Blagoevgrad.
