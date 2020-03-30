Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 17C and 22C
It will be mostly sunny today, with some cloudy skies in the afternoon.
Some scattered rain expected in the mountainous and eastern areas. There will be light to moderate wind from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures between 17C and 22C.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
