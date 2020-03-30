Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 17C and 22C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 30, 2020, Monday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 17C and 22C www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today, with some cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Some scattered rain expected in the mountainous and eastern areas. There will be light to moderate wind from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures between 17C and 22C.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria