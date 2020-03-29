Nearly 110,000 Bulgarians Returned to their Home Country since Beginning of Quarantine
According to data of the Bulgarian Border Police, nearly 110,000 Bulgarians returned from abroad from the first day of quarantine until March 23. 36,000 people returned to Bulgaria by plane. Over 26,000 Bulgarians entered this country from Romania, nearly 2,000 from Greece. 3,000 Bulgarian nationals entered this country from North Macedonia and 4,000 people entered Bulgaria from Serbia. The number of Bulgarians who entered their home country from Turkey amounted to nearly 17,000.
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized special flights to take Bulgarian nationals back to Bulgaria from Spain and the United Arab Emirates, BNR reported.
