The COVID-19 Death Toll has Exceeded 29,000 Globally

Johns Hopkins University has reported that the number of coronavirus infected in the world has reached 640 589, and the deaths are already 29 848. 137 270 people have recovered.

Currently, the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infected is in the United States - 112 468 people.

The highest number of deaths is in Italy - 10 023 people, 92 472 are infected and 12 384 have already recovered. According to death rates, Spain ranks after Italy with 5 812 death cases out of 72 248 infected. The number of people who recovered from the disease in Spain is 12 285.

In Germany, the reported cases of Covid-19 are 56,220, 6,658 of which have successfully are recovered. 33,450 people are infected with a coronavirus in France, 1,995 patients died and 5,700 recovered.

In the United Kingdom, the incidence of COVID-19 is 17,301 and 1,019 have died. In the Netherlands, the number of coronavirus deaths has reached 639 people out of 9,813 infected.

In China, the number of infected with COVID-19 is 81,999, the deaths in Hubei - 3 177, and the recovered patients are 62 098.