338 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria, 8 Death Cases

The number of coronavirus infected in the country is already 338. This was announced at a briefing at the National Operations Headquarters. General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski reported that there are 25 more cases of COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria.

The new cases are in Plovdiv - 3, Varna - 1, Smolyan - 1 and in Sliven - 1. 16 people from the medical staff are infected. Yesterday they were 14.

8 people died.