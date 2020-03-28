Sixth Coronavirus Victim in Bulgaria, the Number of those Nnfected has Reached 331

www.pixabay.com

Two more of the patients have been cured, General Mutafchiiski said.

Six are Bulgarians who have already died because of COVID-19. The number of infected has reached 331. This was reported by Gen. Ventsislav Mutafciiski at a briefing at the Council of Ministers on Saturday afternoon.

The number of newly registered cases is 18. 122 patients are hospitalized, 8 of them are intubated. Five more new cases in Blagoevgrad have been proven. The sixth victim of the infection is from Kyustendil.

