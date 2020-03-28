On Sunday, March 29, Bulgarians will Move to the Daylight Saving Time

March 28, 2020, Saturday
On Sunday, March 29, Bulgarians will move to the Daylight saving time – at 3am, to be precise. The clocks will move forward an hour - so 3am will automatically become 4am.

However this may be the last year we do that. Daylight Saving Time could soon be a thing of the past in Europe. On March 26, 2019, the European Parliament voted in favor of backing the EU Committee draft directive to stop the one-hour clock change in the European Union.

Under the new directive, each Member State will have to decide until April 2020 whether to remain permanently on “summer time” or to change their clocks back one final time to permanent standard time.

