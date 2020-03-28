Countries Supporting a Common Alliance against the Coronavirus Make Up 57% of the Euro Area's GDP

The nine countries supporting the proposal for a joint coronavirus group represent 57% of the euro area's GDP. This was stated by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

To emphasize the need for bold initiatives, he said the United States has announced a $ 2 trillion economic support package and has already lost 3 million jobs.

The Greek prime minister highlighted the discrepancy between the terms used to describe the current crisis and the measures taken so far, as well as the importance of exploring any alternative means of pan-European agreement.

Mitsotakis briefed his EU counterparts on the situation at the Greek-Turkish border.