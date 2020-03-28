The Free Parking in the Blue and Green Zone in Sofia was Extended until April 12

The paid parking area will not operate until April 12, 2020. Citizens who have an urgent need to use the blue and green parking spaces will not pay for their stay by that date, the Sofia Traffic reported. The measure is part of the general measures to control the spread of the coronavirus taken by the municipal headquarters.

The business subscription is also invalid.

The Center for Urban Mobility asks citizens who do not have an important job at the center not to come with their cars and choose to stay home. The closure of the area is intended to assist in the process of social distance, and it is up to each of us to make sure that parking spaces are used responsibly.

