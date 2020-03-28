Germany Shows Interest to Purchase Protective Clothing from Bulgaria

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge. Overcoming it in the EU, which is highly integrated, is impossible without coordinating efforts, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The two discussed measures to combat COVID-19. Germany is interested in the protective clothing and equipment manufactured in Bulgaria. Chancellor Merkel has spoken about deliveries of protective equipment to Germany. 

Borissov and Merkel also discussed a new coronavirus rapid test developed by a leading German concern. Borissov stressed that as soon as the test would go on the market, Bulgaria would be willing to purchase and use it./ BNR
