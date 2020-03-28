Bulgaria: Second Death from COVID-19 in the Last 24 Hours

There is a fifth victim of the coronavirus in Bulgaria. A man from Razlog died at the hospital in Blagoevgrad, a BGNES correspondent learned from sources at the health facility.

The man was 55 years old and worked on a lift in Bansko.

At a morning briefing, the chief of the Coronavirus Operations Headquarters announced that another coronavirus patient had died at Pirogov that night. Another three have died since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country.

The number of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria so far is 313, with 200 cases in Sofia alone.