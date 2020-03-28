78-year-old UK Citizen was Discharged from the Hospital of Blagoevgrad

А 78-year-old UK citizen was discharged from the hospital in the city of Blagoevgrad on March 27 where he was under treatment for coronavirus infection. The elderly man had tested positive for COVID-19 and was received in the hospital with mild symptoms of unilateral pneumonia, which has already been cured. 

Upon his discharge from the hospital, the Brit was taken by ambulance to the town of Bansko, where he has been living for two years. There he is to remain under quarantine for a month./BNR

