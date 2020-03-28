The 2020 Earth Hour will be Marked Online due the Covid-19 Pandemic

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 28, 2020, Saturday // 13:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The 2020 Earth Hour will be Marked Online due the Covid-19 Pandemic

Earth Hour is marked worldwide on March 28 for the 13th consecutive year.

Due to the Covid-19 state of emergency, the largest global nature conservation initiative will take place exclusively online for the first time in its history.

WWF organizers are urging people to participate from home by symbolically turning off the lights in their home between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm. And so to prove that despite the coronavirus pandemic, they can remain united around the cause of protecting our common home – the Earth./ BNT

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria