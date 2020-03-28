The 2020 Earth Hour will be Marked Online due the Covid-19 Pandemic

Earth Hour is marked worldwide on March 28 for the 13th consecutive year.

Due to the Covid-19 state of emergency, the largest global nature conservation initiative will take place exclusively online for the first time in its history.

WWF organizers are urging people to participate from home by symbolically turning off the lights in their home between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm. And so to prove that despite the coronavirus pandemic, they can remain united around the cause of protecting our common home – the Earth./ BNT