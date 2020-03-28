Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Congratulated the Republic of North Macedonia on its Accession to NATO

Politics » DIPLOMACY | March 28, 2020, Saturday // 13:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on March 27 congratulated the Republic of North Macedonia on its accession to NATO.

"As of today, the Republic of North Macedonia is the thirtieth NATO member state. I congratulate our neighbours on their accession to the North Atlantic Treaty and look forward to the country's internal reforms.

Further results are needed in strengthening the rule of law, freedom of the media, reforming the security sector, and bringing the armed forces into line with NATO standards.

We hope that joint activities between our armed forces within NATO will contribute both to the development of defence capabilities and interoperability and to the development of brotherly relations between our two countries, " Prime Minister Borissov wrote in his official Facebook profile./ BNT

