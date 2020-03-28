Coronavirus Cases in Bulgaria Rises to 313, Fifth Death

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bulgaria has risen to 313. There are 37 new cases in the past 24 hours, the head of the national task force, Major-General, Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiyski told the daily morning briefing on March 28.

A fourth person has died in Pirogov hospital in Sofia, the fifth in Blagoevrgrad.

The oldest patient is 86 years old and the youngest is 3 years old.

The cases in Sofia have reached 200, 11 are the new cases for the night - 4 from St Anna hospital, one female doctor from the Fifth City Hospital, a man from Tokuda City Clinic, a man from the Ministry of Interior's Medical Institute and 4 other patients.

There is one new case in the coastal city of Varna.

Two new cases were registered in the country’s second largest city of Plovdiv - a man, 83 years old and a woman 47 years old from St. George hospital. She is from the staff in the neurosurgery ward.

There are 4 new cases in the coastal city of Bourgas - a family with two children - 15 and 20 years old. They are under home quarantine. The father returned from France.

There are two cases in Kardzhali, Southern Bulgaria – a 71 year old man and a 68 year old woman from Ardino.

Gen. Mutafchiyski said that the condition of the oldest patient (86) was serious, facing intubation. About 4 days ago, it started with mild symptoms developing into an extremely severe clinical picture.

The general explained that the statistics kept in Bulgaria for coronavirus deaths is independent of the accompanying diseases of the patients and if there is identified COVID-19, it is considered as the leading cause of the death./ BNT