The Pandemic is Growing: 25,035 Have Died in 176 Countries Worldwide

March 27, 2020
Bulgaria: The Pandemic is Growing: 25,035 Have Died in 176 Countries Worldwide www.pixabay.com

550,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, and more than 25,000 have died, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The exact number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection is 553,224. The deaths are 25,035. The dangerous infection has spread to 176 countries around the world.

In Bulgaria the number of patients with COVID-19 is 293, 3 of them have died. This week, for the first time in our country, cases of cured patients have been reported as their numbers are slowly increasing.

Worldwide, according to recent information, the United States is becoming the country with the most coronavirus patients - more than 85,000 people. The state of New York is most affected, followed by Italy and Spain after the United States.

