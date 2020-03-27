Businesses and Trade Unions Demand more Compensations over COVID-19 Crisis

The Council for Tripartite Cooperation has discussed the government's proposals for compensations of businesses during the COVID-19 crisis at an online meeting. The epidemic has hit sectors such as the hotel and restaurant industry, manufacturing, transportation, construction, culture, sports, retail trade and more. Unions, employers and the government did not reach agreement. Businesses and unions have made numerous requests for additions and extensions of the adopted emergency measures, BNR reported.

 
The Council for Tripartite Cooperation will continue the discussion on March 28, at a new meeting.

 

