The Number of Coronavirus Infected in Iran has Exceeded 30,000

Bulgaria: The Number of Coronavirus Infected in Iran has Exceeded 30,000

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Iran has exceeded 30,000. About 2,400 of them have died, TASS reported, citing authorities.

A senior official from the Iranian Ministry of Health announced today that in the last 24 hours, 2926 new cases have been reported in the country. Thus, the total number of infected in Iran has reached 32 332.

144 people died, in the past 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of deaths in Iran is already 2,378.

