The President: Even in Difficult Days, the Spirit of Artists Continues to Heal our Souls and Unite Us

President Rumen Radev congratulated all the representatives of the theatrical community and the Bulgarian culture and art on the occasion of the World Theatre Day - March 27.

"Even in these difficult days for our people, your vital artistic spirit continues to heal our souls, create communities and unite us," the Head of State said in a congratulatory address to the artists, adding: "I believe we will soon applaud you at the scene! Even stronger! "

“The Bulgarian theatre has never been deserted, even in the most difficult times. Because the spiritual connection between the artists and all who believe that art is a beacon for the mind and our hearts is our moral compass, "Rumen Radev said in his welcoming speech on World Theatre Day.

The President notes that today, in the face of limitations and self-isolation, the vital spiritual connection between artists and the public is being tested. "This provokes our entire society, the state and its institutions to show support for the creative and enlightening spirit. It is of utmost importance that Bulgarian artists be realistically supported and, in addition to effective social and economic measures, to find ways to preserve our cultural horizon, "notes Rumen Radev and recalls the words of Pencho Slaveikov:" The theatre is the highest cultural institute, the highest in life and arts. a word to a people. Countries that know what they are doing know why they support the theatre. "