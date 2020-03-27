endorsed by TNT

Dutch Survey

HomeBusinessDiplomacyExpatsEducationSportsCultureCrime

The President: Even in Difficult Days, the Spirit of Artists Continues to Heal our Souls and Unite Us

Bulgaria-Netherlands » CULTURE | March 27, 2020, Friday // 14:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The President: Even in Difficult Days, the Spirit of Artists Continues to Heal our Souls and Unite Us novinite.bg

President Rumen Radev congratulated all the representatives of the theatrical community and the Bulgarian culture and art on the occasion of the World Theatre Day - March 27.

"Even in these difficult days for our people, your vital artistic spirit continues to heal our souls, create communities and unite us," the Head of State said in a congratulatory address to the artists, adding: "I believe we will soon applaud you at the scene! Even stronger! "

“The Bulgarian theatre has never been deserted, even in the most difficult times. Because the spiritual connection between the artists and all who believe that art is a beacon for the mind and our hearts is our moral compass, "Rumen Radev said in his welcoming speech on World Theatre Day.

The President notes that today, in the face of limitations and self-isolation, the vital spiritual connection between artists and the public is being tested. "This provokes our entire society, the state and its institutions to show support for the creative and enlightening spirit. It is of utmost importance that Bulgarian artists be realistically supported and, in addition to effective social and economic measures, to find ways to preserve our cultural horizon, "notes Rumen Radev and recalls the words of Pencho Slaveikov:" The theatre is the highest cultural institute, the highest in life and arts. a word to a people. Countries that know what they are doing know why they support the theatre. "

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: President Rumen Radev, Artists, World Theatre Day
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria