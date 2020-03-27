Lukoil Bulgaria Donated Fuel to Fight Coronavirus
Business | March 27, 2020, Friday // 14:36| Views: | Comments: 0
BMA
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
LUKOIL-BULGARIA joins the National Campaign of the Bulgarian Medical Association "FOR THE HEROES IN WHITE" by donating 20,000 liters of fuel. It was provided in the form of plastic cards and will be prioritized where it is most needed.
The donation is intended to support the efforts of all medicsw who are currently at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. The company said they were ready to respond if necessary and make a follow-up donation in a timely manner.
- » 10,000 Bulgarians were in Italy Last Month
- » Rosatom Company to Modernize Kozloduy NPP
- » Ryanair has Grounded nearly all of its Planes until June
- » Shell Donates BGN 100k Worth Of Fuel To Emergency Ambulances In Support Of Fight Against COVID-19
- » Bulgaria Suspends Entry and Transit of Lorries Travelling to Turkey
- » M3 Communications Group, Inc. Provides the Business with Free COVID-19 Media Monitoring