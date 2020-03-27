Lukoil Bulgaria Donated Fuel to Fight Coronavirus

LUKOIL-BULGARIA joins the National Campaign of the Bulgarian Medical Association "FOR THE HEROES IN WHITE" by donating 20,000 liters of fuel. It was provided in the form of plastic cards and will be prioritized where it is most needed.

The donation is intended to support the efforts of all medicsw who are currently at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. The company said they were ready to respond if necessary and make a follow-up donation in a timely manner.