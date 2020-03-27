Boris Johnson Tested Positive for COVID-19
March 27, 2020
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, Downing Street has reported.
He has mild symptoms and will isolate himself at his official 10 Downing Street residence.
