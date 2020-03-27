Boris Johnson Tested Positive for COVID-19

World | March 27, 2020, Friday // 13:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Boris Johnson Tested Positive for COVID-19 novinite.bg

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19, Downing Street has reported.

He has mild symptoms and will isolate himself at his official 10 Downing Street residence.

Expect details!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boris Johnson, Downing Street, Coronavirus, COVID-19, positive test
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria