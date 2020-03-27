Today is the World Theatre Day.

The date was chosen in 1961 at a congress of the UNESCO International Theater Institute and is associated with the opening of the season of the Theater of Nations in Paris in 1962, ITI reported.

Since 1962 World Theatre Day has been celebrated by ITI Centres, ITI Cooperating Members, theatre professionals, theatre organizations, theatre universities and theatre lovers all over the world on the 27th of March. This day is a celebration for those who can see the value and importance of the art form “theatre”, and acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognised its value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realised its potential for economic growth.

2020 is a year with even more challenges for the performing arts community all over the world.



Almost all the Centres of ITI are not able to celebrate World Theatre Day with an event because of the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus. Therefore, the General Secretariat Team of ITI initiates that all the members and friends celebrate World Theatre Day 2020 - online.