Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy

It will remain mostly cloudy today, with scattered rain in southwestern Bulgaria. Occasional cloud breaks will occur mainly over the northeast areas. Light to moderate winds from the east-northeast will continue to blow. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly, with highs reaching 9C to 14C. 

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

