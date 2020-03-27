276 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: 276 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

The number of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria is already 276. At a briefing of the National Operations Headquarters, Major General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski announced another 12 new cases of infected with COVID-19, Nova TV reported.

Three people of the newly infected are from Burgas. These are two children - 3 years old and 8 years old, who were in contact with one of of the coronavirus infected doctors. A 22-year-old woman is also infected. There are four more new cases in Plovdiv, four in Sofia and one in Kyustendil.

There are no new intubated patients.

