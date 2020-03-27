1196 New COVID-19 Infected in Turkey just for 24 Hours

The total number of deaths has reached 75, Turkish authorities said.

The number of the new cases in Turkey has increased by more than 1,000 people in the past 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"7286 tests were conducted today, 1196 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered. 16 patients have died. The total number of deaths has now reached 75 and 3629 have been infected so far," Koca wrote on his page.

