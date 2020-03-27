Armani Starts Sewing Medical Clothing

Society | March 27, 2020, Friday // 08:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Armani Starts Sewing Medical Clothing www.pixabay.com

Italian fashion house Armani, owned by fashion designer Giorgio Armani, will retool all its factories in Italy, starting to sew disposable clothing for medical professionals. This was reported by ANSA, citing a statement by Armani.

In early March, the fashion house donated more than € 1 million to healthcare facilities in Milan, as well as to the Roman National Institute of Infectious Diseases, amid the spread of the new coronavirus. At the end of February, Giorgio Armani held a private show at Milan Fashion Week so as not to jeopardize anyone in the audience.

He later closed his company's offices in Milan for a week, as well as factories in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Piedmont.

At the same time, FCA („Fiat Chrysler Automobiles“) plans to start manufacturing medical masks in the coming weeks and produce at least 1 million of these medical devices per month.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Italy, Armani, medical clothing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria