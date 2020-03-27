Armani Starts Sewing Medical Clothing

Italian fashion house Armani, owned by fashion designer Giorgio Armani, will retool all its factories in Italy, starting to sew disposable clothing for medical professionals. This was reported by ANSA, citing a statement by Armani.

In early March, the fashion house donated more than € 1 million to healthcare facilities in Milan, as well as to the Roman National Institute of Infectious Diseases, amid the spread of the new coronavirus. At the end of February, Giorgio Armani held a private show at Milan Fashion Week so as not to jeopardize anyone in the audience.

He later closed his company's offices in Milan for a week, as well as factories in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Piedmont.

At the same time, FCA („Fiat Chrysler Automobiles“) plans to start manufacturing medical masks in the coming weeks and produce at least 1 million of these medical devices per month.