COVID-19 Deaths in Europe Exceeded 15,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 15,000 people in Europe, according to Johns Hopkins, reported by AFP.

A total of 15,500 deaths were reported across Europe, most of them in Italy (8,165) and Spain (4,089), followed by France with 1,331.

With 268 191 officially declared cases of infection, Europe is the most affected continent by the virus, which first appeared in China back in December.

