The US Ranks First in the World in the Number of COVID-19 Infected
World | March 27, 2020, Friday // 07:55| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
The United States has outpaced other countries in the number of reported cases of coronavirus infection. These are estimates published today in the New York Times.
According to the publication, at least 81 321 people are infected with a coronavirus in the country, which is more than in China, Italy or any other country.
