Bulgaria and Hungary Call for better Coordination of Transport Corridors

A decision is needed by the EU Council on the European Commission recommendation to ensure fast transit corridors, especially for basic necessities, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva at a briefing with Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó after the two met in Sofia at the initiative of the Hungarian side.

In the words of Minister Zaharieva, being an external border of the EU, Bulgaria has already experienced the challenges of providing fast transit corridors. This country, jointly with Turkey, is making efforts to prevent the blocking of commodities passing from Europe to Turkey and in the opposite direction. Péter Szijjártó laid emphasis on the need for better coordination among the countries so as to resolve the problem of freight truck congestion at borders, BNR reportted.