U.S. Embassy Sofia and the America for Bulgaria Foundation Announce a Financial Gift Program To Support Bulgarians Helping Neighbors and Communities During COVID-19. This was reported at the official website of the embassy.

“Bulgarians are delivering food to neighbors, caring for quarantined medical providers, assisting elderly residents, and more. These actions reflect the strength of Bulgarians – their connection to each other and to community. As long-term partners, we are inspired to support these impressive efforts.”

– U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa.

In recognition of the inspiring Bulgarian volunteers assisting each other during the COVID-19 crisis, U.S. Embassy Sofia and the America for Bulgaria Foundation will award financial gifts to Bulgarian citizens, non-profit initiatives, and small/medium size businesses providing services to support their communities.

Please nominate yourself or your organization at: http://www.BGStandingTogether.org

Any Bulgarian person or organization is eligible to apply for a financial gift. Our financial gifts are intended to assist those who are assisting others. We will award gifts to projects already operating.

We will accept applications through 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020.

We will profile recipients so Bulgarians can be aware of the good work of their neighbors and friends. Follow U.S. Embassy Sofia and America for Bulgaria Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for announcements.

U.S. Embassy Sofia stands with Bulgaria.