3.3 Million Americans Lost their Jobs because of COVID-19

The shutdown of many US companies caused by the pandemic from the coronavirus has caused a huge wave of unemployment, rising to 3.3 million last week, the largest ever recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of Labour, cited by AFP.

The increase is up from 281,000 unemployment applications in the previous week and breaks the previous record of 695,000 set in October 1982.

Economists have warned of a massive increase in the unemployment rate, but estimates were around 1.5 million, which, as some have warned, was too optimistic.

New York State alone received 1.7 million claims for benefits.

The US Senate approved a $ 2.2 trillion economic bailout package that includes unprecedented unemployment benefit assistance until the pandemic is controlled.

